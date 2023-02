Share · View all patches · Build 10612165 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Major Game Changes :

Bug Fixes

improved some of the tutorial.

The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :

App Ver. 1.0.3

