Patch - 1.22 - Climbing rotation

Patch 1.22
- Rotation is now possible while climbing
- Camera will no longer clip through meshes while climbing in most occasions
- Increased troopers reaction speed on certain difficulties
- Fixed some trooper animation glitches for more responsiveness
Respawn health adjusted to difficulty. On easy players will always spawn with full health, on normal with 75% and on hard with 50%.
Fixed some meshes edge collisions.
- Fixed steam achievements being completed too early
- Fixed incorrect movement of Lucia drone in some scenes
- Fixed an issue that could lock the Cyan pump shields from going down
- Added some more colliders on spots that could let you glitch out of the
Fixed ticks not getting destroyed immediately
Added difficulty scaling to ticks and squids
Added all levels to the chapter select.
Re-added binding to Vive wands for opening the in game menu.
Fixed wrong button highlighting when launching the game through Virtual Desktop
Fixed bug where saves would not display in loading menu when switching between slots
Added more trooper tweaks, preventing rare visual glitches.
Tweaked trooper pathfinding on rocks.
Automatically reload gun after not shooting for 5 seconds.
New save game thumbnails.
Hubris now supports Varjo.
Made some changes to the inventory tutorial.
Added tutorial message when first grabbing health potion.
Difficulty settings are now consistent when loading saves and chapters.
Fixed an issue that would give a black screen when opening menu while dying.
Jumping has been disabled in the Cryocabins.
*Fixed issue where jumping would be disabled when characters other than the player used elevators.
Changed files in this update