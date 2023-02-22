 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 22 February 2023

Patch 1.9.1.8 for February 22nd 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10612062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added decorative Sprites

-Added Aesthetics to the Dead Woods, the Facility of Madness and the Valley of Death

-Logic Adjustments to player spawn coordinates for many Large Rooms

-Various Design Adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link