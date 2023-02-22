PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - WORDS FROM THE DEVS #3

Greetings everyone,

Pharaoh: A New Era launched a week ago and today we need to tell you more about what’s next for the game. First of all, we can assure you that we are working on bug fixes (saves being corrupted or any other bug that prevents mission completion).

A few words about the mini-map native ultrawide support and military system:

Several players voiced their concern and frustration regarding the lack of mini-map but also native ultrawide support. Today, we can confirm that we started working on both features that will provide a better player experience.

Regarding the military system, we need more time to investigate and consider all improvements that could be brought to it before saying more. However, here also we can confirm that it will be improved in the future.

Is there any ETA for the implementation or improvements of the features mentioned above?

To be honest with you, we're 100% focused on bug fixes and the implementation of both features before moving on to the military system and anything else that requires improvements. We remind you that any change brought in-game needs to be fully tested and approved before we deploy it. That's why we cannot give any ETA at the moment but we will do our best to bring the mini-map and native ultrawide support as soon as possible.

Is the map editor still in the works?

Yes, it is. The map editor’s deployment was postponed to grant us more time to work on and polish it. This feature will be implemented in a post-launch update as stated in our previous blog post but we’d rather give no ETA as we need to prioritize bug fixes and the implementation of native ultrawide support and mini-map before moving on to anything else.

Let's get back to work

On behalf of the whole Pharaoh: A New Era Team, we’d like to thank you all for playing and sharing constructive feedback and suggestions. Please keep in mind that even if we don’t always reply, we do keep an eye on every single thread and discussion going on.

If you just ran into a bug while playing and need assistance, report it on our ‘Bug Report/Technical support’ subforum

subforum You played Pharaoh: A New Era and would like to share some feedback or suggestions with the team? Use the dedicated 'Feedback & Suggestions'

