BROK the InvestiGator update for 22 February 2023

UPDATE 1.2.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.9

  • Improved performance when calling the same event repeatedly
    (especially was a performance issue in front of the hologram in Drumer Street on lower performance systems)
  • Fixed: Unable to load immediately after unlocking extras if we don't exit the menu first (on asynchronous systems)
  • Fixed: Localized the message informing about Mania difficulty unlock.
  • Fixed: Ott's colors during the concert.
  • Fixed: Brok could fall during cutscene near the end according to player position.
  • Fixed: Player could stay displayed at an angle if grabbed and the ally character interrupts the grab.
  • Fixed: Graff hovers over the ground in one of the endings.
  • Fixed: Lives counter was incorrect size if the OS language was China (or another Asia territory)
  • Fixed: Graff could not jump high enough on the balance plates to reach the top platform unless doing an "uppercut".
  • Also adjusted Chinese font for names to fit the HUD better.
  • Updated Ott's parents look during the fair.
  • Spanish localization fully proofread (thanks to Inspector Arai)
    (Rvs 17761)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
