UPDATE 1.2.9

1.2.9
- Improved performance when calling the same event repeatedly
(especially was a performance issue in front of the hologram in Drumer Street on lower performance systems)
- Fixed: Unable to load immediately after unlocking extras if we don't exit the menu first (on asynchronous systems)
- Fixed: Localized the message informing about Mania difficulty unlock.
- Fixed: Ott's colors during the concert.
- Fixed: Brok could fall during cutscene near the end according to player position.
- Fixed: Player could stay displayed at an angle if grabbed and the ally character interrupts the grab.
- Fixed: Graff hovers over the ground in one of the endings.
- Fixed: Lives counter was incorrect size if the OS language was China (or another Asia territory)
- Fixed: Graff could not jump high enough on the balance plates to reach the top platform unless doing an "uppercut".
- Also adjusted Chinese font for names to fit the HUD better.
- Updated Ott's parents look during the fair.
- Spanish localization fully proofread (thanks to Inspector Arai)
(Rvs 17761)
Changed files in this update