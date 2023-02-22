 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HELLCARD update for 22 February 2023

Balance and Bugfixes Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10611896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full changelog below. Meanwhile, we are preparing a larger update with achievements and faster torment matchmaking. It should be ready for tomorrow or the day after.

Version 0.5.230222 - 22 Feb 2023

  • Fixed Dig card being unplayable when there was no bomb on the battlefield. Now it will always grant at least a random Bomb card
  • Fixed companions sometimes getting too many torment modifiers
  • Balance: reduced number of Goatmen and their chance to use the 'Block all monsters' action
  • Balance: reduced number of Corrupted Priests
  • Updated one of the external libraries which caused crashes for some players
  • Minor fixes to the matchmaking system. A larger fix tomorrow
  • Fixed several typos and improved translation quality for the Polish language

As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstnty

Changed files in this update

Depot 1201541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1201542
  • Loading history…
Depot 2122120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link