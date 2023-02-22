Balance and Bugfixes Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10611896 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Full changelog below. Meanwhile, we are preparing a larger update with achievements and faster torment matchmaking. It should be ready for tomorrow or the day after.

Version 0.5.230222 - 22 Feb 2023

Fixed Dig card being unplayable when there was no bomb on the battlefield. Now it will always grant at least a random Bomb card

Fixed companions sometimes getting too many torment modifiers

Balance: reduced number of Goatmen and their chance to use the 'Block all monsters' action

Balance: reduced number of Corrupted Priests

Updated one of the external libraries which caused crashes for some players

Minor fixes to the matchmaking system. A larger fix tomorrow

Fixed several typos and improved translation quality for the Polish language

As Always,

Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstnty