Balance and Bugfixes Update

Full changelog below. Meanwhile, we are preparing a larger update with achievements and faster torment matchmaking. It should be ready for tomorrow or the day after.
Version 0.5.230222 - 22 Feb 2023
- Fixed Dig card being unplayable when there was no bomb on the battlefield. Now it will always grant at least a random Bomb card
- Fixed companions sometimes getting too many torment modifiers
- Balance: reduced number of Goatmen and their chance to use the 'Block all monsters' action
- Balance: reduced number of Corrupted Priests
- Updated one of the external libraries which caused crashes for some players
- Minor fixes to the matchmaking system. A larger fix tomorrow
- Fixed several typos and improved translation quality for the Polish language
As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstnty
Changed files in this update