Update, Version 20230222

English

[Befuddled Life & Dead Dream]The drink can now be used on your group members other than your main character.

[Befuddled Life & Dead Dream]If it's used on a customized character, it will also reset 20 random attribution points just like it does on your main character.

[Befuddled Life & Dead Dream]Added another effect to this drink, it will now restore a little sanity to whoever drinks it.

[Befuddled Life & Dead Dream]Increased the price of this drink. (8000 -> 11200)

简体中文

【醉生梦死】这种饮料现在可以被使用在除主角以外，你的其他队友身上。

【醉生梦死】如果目标角色是一个自定义角色，那么也会重置其最多20点的随机的属性点。就和作用在你的主角身上时一样。

【醉生梦死】现在还会恢复少量的San值。

【醉生梦死】这种饮料的价格上涨。（8000->11200）