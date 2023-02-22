 Skip to content

Legacy Of The Pact update for 22 February 2023

2023/02/22 Patch

Build 10611804

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Menu Display Change With New Menu Level
New Player UI
Extra Active Skill For Arcanist/Warrior
Ultimate Skill For Arcanist/Warrior
Use Of Potions Added To Game
New Vendors Added
Minor Bug Fixes

