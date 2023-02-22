Hotfix 22/02/23

Fixes:
Fix issue where charts may not initialize properly and some text may not appear if the Windows system language is not yet supported by the game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Fix issue where charts may not initialize properly and some text may not appear if the Windows system language is not yet supported by the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update