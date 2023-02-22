 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ecosystem update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix 22/02/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10611790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

Fix issue where charts may not initialize properly and some text may not appear if the Windows system language is not yet supported by the game.

Changed files in this update

Ecosystem Content Depot 1133121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link