SLUDGE LIFE update for 22 February 2023

February 21 2023 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V230221
-> FIXED DISAPPEARING ITEMS BUG!!!!
-> Added REALTIME CSG to CREDITS under TOOLS
-> FIXED BIG MUD zoom eyes on CREDITS
-> FIXED crouch on CARRIERS bug

