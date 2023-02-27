PLAYTEST STARTED! 🤩

Let's begin the Playtest! 🥳

Check your emails, everyone who signed up by March 27, 9 am can now take part in the Playtests!

🟢 STARTS - NOW! 🔥

🔴 ENDS - March 6 (1 am PDT) 🏁

If you haven't signed up, don't worry... On March 13, 2023, there is a premiere of the Prologue and it will be free to play! 😍

If you don't want to miss the premiere of the Prologue, add it to your Steam wishlist ✅ 👇

We are open to hear any feedback and ideas about the game. These are playtests of the prologue, which will be released on March 13.

The playtests will allow us to check the stability of the game at launch, and for you, this is a unique opportunity to play the upcoming Prologue before the premiere.

Remember the premiere of the Prologue on March 13, 2023! Wishlist now! 🤩

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2152460/Miniland_Adventure_Prologue/

Have fun!

Miniland Adventure Team