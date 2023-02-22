 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blacksmith update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix 1.113

Share · View all patches · Build 10611677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pierce is properly removed after being kidnapped.
  • Fixed a few critical bugs at the ending.

That's it for this round of hotfixes. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs and I will fix them as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Windows Depot 787842
  • Loading history…
Blacksmith Linux Depot 787844
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link