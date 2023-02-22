Patch - Feb 22, 2023

Hello again! I ended up having a very quick turnaround for the follow-up patch so here it is! This patch aims to fix a few more bugs while again improving the balancing of Hero Mode by nerfing most items. If you managed to get any Hero Mode items prior, congrats! You can keep your OP items :)
Changes and Fixes
- Disenchanting is now based on the item level itself instead of the base item level
- Adjusted some talent tree stat bonuses
- Greatly adjusted the stats of all Hero Mode unique items
- Fixed an issue where AI enemies would seemingly run away endlessly after the death of a nearby unit
- Fixed an issue where some AOE abilities would spawn an effect at the wrong location
Hopefully now the game should feel entirely more balanced, but there are likely still changes to come.
Enjoy! And thank you very much for the continued support!
Changed files in this update