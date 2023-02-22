Feb 22nd Patch Notes

Hey there! This week's patch fixes most of issues reported by our community and adds some cool new stuff, so have a blast! 💥🔫
Bug fixes
- fixed bug that was freezing input controls (soft lock) during certan Orbital Station dialogues
- fixed bug preventing some final biome arenas to load
- fixed colliders on final boss arena
- fixed fire trail color for enemies
- fixed so second boss drops Heat cells too
New features and improvements:
- Map Legend! Now you can learn what each reward icon means
- Now Mech Skins are displayed on weapons too!
- polished visuals for second biome.
- new story dialogues
- research tree names and descriptions adjusted for better consistency
- Overdrive tutorial prompt will wait for some nasty enemies to be destroyed in style
- support for 16:10 screen ratio in inventory
- game and progression balancing
- game optimizations
- many other small improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update