Uragun update for 22 February 2023

Feb 22nd Patch Notes

Feb 22nd Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! This week's patch fixes most of issues reported by our community and adds some cool new stuff, so have a blast! 💥🔫

Bug fixes

  • fixed bug that was freezing input controls (soft lock) during certan Orbital Station dialogues
  • fixed bug preventing some final biome arenas to load
  • fixed colliders on final boss arena
  • fixed fire trail color for enemies
  • fixed so second boss drops Heat cells too

New features and improvements:

  • Map Legend! Now you can learn what each reward icon means
  • Now Mech Skins are displayed on weapons too!
  • polished visuals for second biome.
  • new story dialogues
  • research tree names and descriptions adjusted for better consistency
  • Overdrive tutorial prompt will wait for some nasty enemies to be destroyed in style
  • support for 16:10 screen ratio in inventory
  • game and progression balancing
  • game optimizations
  • many other small improvements and fixes

