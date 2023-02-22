 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix 1.0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10611581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rejects,

We just pushed out a hotfix for an emergent issue that stemmed from the 'Blessings of the Omnissiah' update that went out earlier today.

  • Fixed an issue where the texture streamer did not de-allocate resident part of loaded textures properly causing big memory leaks when transitioning between The Mourningstar and missions

We're aware of other additional stability issues caused by the earlier update and are also working on fixes for those to roll out as soon as we can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link