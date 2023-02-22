Hotfix 1.0.31

Rejects,

We just pushed out a hotfix for an emergent issue that stemmed from the 'Blessings of the Omnissiah' update that went out earlier today.

Fixed an issue where the texture streamer did not de-allocate resident part of loaded textures properly causing big memory leaks when transitioning between The Mourningstar and missions

We're aware of other additional stability issues caused by the earlier update and are also working on fixes for those to roll out as soon as we can.