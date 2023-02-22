666, haha

Alright so in this version I am trying to update the version of the game engine (Unity 2021.3.0 -> Unity 2021.3.17)

Last I tested it worked on MacOS and Windows without issues, now some things might go wrong so I'm relying on your feedback on this one :)

If something seems off / is broken, please let me know so that I can either fix it if it's fixable, or simply revert to the previous branch

As always, you can always manually revert to the previous stable release!

ADDED

New event type: Spawn unit at turn. Instead of spawning a unit at a given date, it will be based on the turn.

New setting to hide the battle preview (was asked in order to play a more hardcore version of the game, why not). Turning this setting ON will hide completely the little UI part that tells you what damage are done to each side when you hover with your mouse over an enemy.

Barrage balloons for the USSR.

CHANGED

HP modifier is now being calculated and applied BEFORE the encirclement modifier.

Made the AI purchase barrage balloons more often in losing air war situations.

Barrage balloons turn to produce reduced to 1 (instead of 2).

FIXED