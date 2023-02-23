Patch notes 1.11.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10611205 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 06:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and judging by the reports we've gotten so far, this will probably be the last patch before taking a break from patches for work on the next DLC NG+.

I'll prepare the first update post with info on it if the next 2 weeks or so pass without any new significant bugs reported, confirming we are in the clear for this break.

Quality of Life:

Added the option to disable the Low Force HUD Indicator in the Settings menu.

Lightning platforms in Childbed are now slower to burst.

Bugs:

Fixed an issue casing the player to appear below the Surrogate after game reload. [spoiler] (Most notably at Childbed with Giant of Eyes) [/spoiler]

The player will no longer bounce indefinitely when dying next to a bouncing pad.

Fixed an issue with some self-pulling objects at the Artisan of Flesh arena.

Potential fix to bugs that occur from alt+Tabbing the game. Such as the HUD becoming invisible.

-Fixed a rare bug causing the HUD to incorrectly keep fading out.

Fixed an issue caused when warping or starting a Gauntlet challenge that caused to player to appear in the wrong place.

Listener encounter should spawn more consistently throughout the game.

Fixed an issue leaving enemies glowing after they are no longer pullable.

The Amalgamation now properly removes all applied effects on fight start.

A certain craver in nerveroot will now correctly respawn after death

Minor collider tweaks in certain locations.

Added missing SFX to Vase encounter in Lithic.

Languages: