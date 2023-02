Hi, this is SKSK DAN.

Gachi-Natsu has been updated to ver1.2! The main updates are as follows

・Full voice of Ryota Hibiki

・Adjustment of system

In addition, if you load saved data prior to version 1.1, it will be read as "data without Ryota Hibiki's voice" and the voice will not be played. Therefore, please do not use existing saved data.

*There is no problem with scene recollection from the gallery.