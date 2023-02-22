CD2 Update 1.1.8.1

New features and gameplay changes
- Added autosave icon
- Added feeding for Chompys
- Added stun for Hellraiser Chompy
- Updated to Unity 2021 LTS for better perf
- Added speech bubbles for VOIP
- Added slider for subtitle size and transparency
- Lots of golem tweaks and fixes
- Lots of drone tweaks and fixes
- Tweaked Sledgehammer L3 lods
Bug fixes
- Fixed MP join crash if in different biomes
- Fixed ASW warping on Quest
- Fixed blinders getting enabled mistakenly
- Fixed credits going over old ones
- Fixed teleporting in Eerie Ruins topworld
- Fixed floating wall nodes in Eerie Ruins biome
- Fixed Nun Chompy jitters
- Fixed Frontier Chompy pasifism
- Fixed offline mode loadingscreen hang
- Fixed subtitles in offline mode
- Fixed connected friends UI issue when connecting via matchmaking
- Fixed depth conflict issues with subtitles and popups
- Fixed loading screen hang when disconnecting from internet midgame
- Fixed detector arrow pointing to Shangri-La
- Fixed safes being halfway through the ground
- Fixed some voiceline triggers
- Fixed gameplay options toggles and sliders not saving/loading
- Fixed some monsters spawning inside terrain
- Fixed safe dials stuck in door
- Fixed free move after region change
