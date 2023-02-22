 Skip to content

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder update for 22 February 2023

CD2 Update 1.1.8.1

Build 10611070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features and gameplay changes

  • Added autosave icon
  • Added feeding for Chompys
  • Added stun for Hellraiser Chompy
  • Updated to Unity 2021 LTS for better perf
  • Added speech bubbles for VOIP
  • Added slider for subtitle size and transparency
  • Lots of golem tweaks and fixes
  • Lots of drone tweaks and fixes
  • Tweaked Sledgehammer L3 lods

Bug fixes

  • Fixed MP join crash if in different biomes
  • Fixed ASW warping on Quest
  • Fixed blinders getting enabled mistakenly
  • Fixed credits going over old ones
  • Fixed teleporting in Eerie Ruins topworld
  • Fixed floating wall nodes in Eerie Ruins biome
  • Fixed Nun Chompy jitters
  • Fixed Frontier Chompy pasifism
  • Fixed offline mode loadingscreen hang
  • Fixed subtitles in offline mode
  • Fixed connected friends UI issue when connecting via matchmaking
  • Fixed depth conflict issues with subtitles and popups
  • Fixed loading screen hang when disconnecting from internet midgame
  • Fixed detector arrow pointing to Shangri-La
  • Fixed safes being halfway through the ground
  • Fixed some voiceline triggers
  • Fixed gameplay options toggles and sliders not saving/loading
  • Fixed some monsters spawning inside terrain
  • Fixed safe dials stuck in door
  • Fixed free move after region change

Changed files in this update

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder Content Depot 1523511
