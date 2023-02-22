 Skip to content

RHYTHM SPROUT update for 22 February 2023

Patch Notes - Feb 22nd

Patch Notes - Feb 22nd

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses mostly on a small rebalancing of the Target Scores. The change is relatively minor, but should help a lot of you achieve the Target Scores with less frustration. You will still need to learn each level properly and be precise in your gameplay, but the new targets will allow for slightly more mistakes overall.

Let us know what you think of the change!

NOTE: If you've already achieved the updated Target Score for a level on a previous run, you will need to play through it again to get the Star.

Specifics

  • The second Target Score is adjusted by a set percentage for all levels
  • The third Target Score is adjusted for all levels depending on the level's length (shorter levels get a very smaller change, and longer levels get a bigger change)
  • Fixed typos and text going outside of textboxes in German, Norwegian and Russian

