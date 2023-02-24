Hammering out your way to play!

Today’s patch for SpellForce – Conquest of Eo is all about choice and setting up the game the way you want to play it! Now you can completely individualize your preferred difficulty setting from enemy aggression to antagonist power and AI behavior to economy as well as choosing the Circle Mages you face in the game. Pro Tip: Simply pick the ones you love to hate, to make victory that much sweeter!

We have also been busy with over 50 smaller and larger fixes and improvements to the game based on community feedback as well as major performance optimizations, so more people can enjoy a smoother experience.

Time to visit Eo and make your way from humble beginnings to becoming the greatest of mages – if you survive!

This is the complete list for the patch 1.1:

Additions

Added a variety of custom difficulty settings - set the game up exactly the way you like to play it

Added antagonist selection at campaign start - choose whom you face in game!

Display quality of slotted artefacts/glyphs in unit details

Added essence filters for inventories in the tower menu - filter your ingredients by essence type

Improvements

Several performance improvements on worldmap leading to reduced system memory usage, improved loading times and smoother framerates (especially on weaker systems)

Improved colors of crafting essences, to be better readable for people with various color vision deficiencies

Can now assign build lodge action also into known fog of war

Improved performance when gaining status effects in battle

Increased supported concurrent domains displayed per faction from 50 to 128 (looking at you, Instant Castle spam)

Tooltips correctly differentiate between "can cause"(30% chance) and "inflict"(100% chance unless resisted) status effect

Made description of Thunderstorm and similar skills clearer

Follower explains that it overrides Enslaved

Balance

Resistances are now stacked relative chance based on difference to 100% (30% Resistance Base = 30% Resistance, add 20% from Spell/Glyph= 30+(70*20%)= 44% Resistance). This allows units with 100% resistance to still be immune, while providing diminishing returns for stacking resistances and prevents immune murder stacks.

Steadfast now grants 50% resistance against status effects instead of full immunity

Life leech only works against Mortal units to make it less universally powerful

All summons in battle appear without actions to reduce summon spam strategies

Specific Titan Spells can only be kept active once, like Global Enchantments (affects Forgemaster, Lightbringer, Primordial Treant, Shaper Golem)

Consume Corpse now always heals the unit post battle for its healing value, but is rarer in levelups, so you don't have to hunt down or miss out on corpses in battle

Balanced Magic Coffer/Gift/Reputation Increase spell values

Made Dancers Potion and Unstable Elixir more viable

Lowered strength of Copper Rune of Ashen and Copper Rune of Elementalist to match other runes of same powerlevel

Enslaving a unit does not trigger moral loss/onDeath effects anymore

Increased Damage for Berserker Trait, increased resistance for Quick Reflexes, lowered Resistance of BathedInLight

Motivate has 1-turn cooldown and Motivate and Command cannot target the source unit (stops endless action exploit)

Fixes