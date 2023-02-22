Hotfix 0.29.4 | Patch Notes

V 0.29.4
Current savegame compatibility: compatible
- Durability of looted weapons under Hunter difficulty has been reduced from 60%-75% to 45%-60%.
- Fixed a bug where purchased items would disappear after exiting the game in Hunter difficulty.
- Fixed a bug where the 'Next' button had no effect after a successful raid with permadeath mode turned on.
- Fixed a crash after rebinding keys for 'Teleport to NPC.'
- Fixed two typos in the difficulty selection sliders.
