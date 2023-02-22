 Skip to content

ZERO Sievert update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix 0.29.4 | Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
V 0.29.4

Current savegame compatibility: compatible

  • Durability of looted weapons under Hunter difficulty has been reduced from 60%-75% to 45%-60%.
  • Fixed a bug where purchased items would disappear after exiting the game in Hunter difficulty.
  • Fixed a bug where the 'Next' button had no effect after a successful raid with permadeath mode turned on.
  • Fixed a crash after rebinding keys for 'Teleport to NPC.'
  • Fixed two typos in the difficulty selection sliders.

