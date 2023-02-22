22.02.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

Clan Treasurers have been added to the Raven Legion Camp and Greenwald.

Fixed taking damage when the PvP mode is not enabled.

Increased the number of different items that can be obtained from the fighter reward (PvP Arena).

The description of each character ability now lists the affixes that affect it.

Gladiator's Strongboxes now give two recipes instead of one.

Fixed display of bind information on windows with daily bonuses.

Speed up the summoning of bosses in the Summoner Arena.

We wish you a pleasant game!