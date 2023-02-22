Ilum v1.2.0

[UPDATES]
- 3 HITS DESTRUCTION: From now, all objects in the game takes a maximum of 3 hits to be destroyed. That includes temples, palaces, ziggurats etc. Character strength, God power and the weather still affects the strength.
- STARTING FAITH: The game now starts with 100 Faith points instead of 0.
- DESTRUCTION FAITH: From now on, any object destroyed will release 1 Faith, plus a chance to get another 10 Faith based on character focus.
- MALEDICTION REMOVES FAITH: From now on, any malediction commited (curse) will remove 1 Faith.
- WEATHER CHANGE EASIER: Changing weather now requires 10x less Faith on all modes.
- PANORAMIC CAMERA: Panoramic camera is now turned on by default. Players can turn it off/on at any time as before.
- EARTH WEATHER UPDATE: Terrain color changes to white during Earthquake mode, to simulate salt poured over the soil.
- HORIZON LOOK: Horizon background look changed to better match the terrain seams.
- DISTANCE MARK: If the panoramic camera is active, a mark will be shown if the camera is over 100 meters away. This is to better identify the player in the distance.
- 1ST ATTACK UPDATED: The 1st attack when "God Power" is activated will now damage world objects and characters on close distance.
- 2ND ATTACK UPDATED: 2nd combo attack now produces less impulse forward and bigger hit range, making it easier to hit enemies.
- BIG BUILDINGS BOTTOM CLIP - The bottom side of some big structures, such as palaces and temples, were not properly closed, so it was clipping at camera viewpoint when destroyed.
- GAME FINISH ACTIVATION: From now, the Ark of Covenant can be retrieved after the 100 quests are completed, rather than the 51% destruction rate.
- NEW SYLLABLE MAPPINGS: Over 30 new Akkadian syllable mappings added.
- LESS DAMAGE PUSH: Taking damage from enemies will now produce less slide push to the sides.
- EASIER QUESTS: Quests now have more time to be completed.
- HAND POSE: Initial first person right hand pose updated.
- HANGING GARDENS BUCKETS: Fixed a bug that was preventing buckets from being animated in the Hanging Gardens water machine.
- LOADING DURING TAB: Fixed a bug that was triggering a game loading when player pressed Tab to go to God Mode in some circunstances.
- BASE JUMP: Fixed a bug where the player could jump off the initial base house when "God Power" was active, which would not trigger the game start properly.
- OBJECTS DESTRUCTION SAVING: Fixed a bug where some objects that were destroyed were not being saved correctly so they would respawn when a game was loaded.
- DESTRUCTION COUNTING LOADING: Fixed a bug where in some situations the destruction counting would load a higher value than the number that was actually destroyed.
- PANORAMIC CAMERA COLLISION: Fixed a bug where collision on objects was not properly working when Panoramic camera was too far from character in certain situations.
- GAME MANUAL INGAME: The latest game manual can now be opened ingame from the main menu for convenience.
- IMPROVEMENTS: Several other small code improvements and model adjustments implemented.
Changed files in this update