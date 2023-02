Share · View all patches · Build 10610788 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 13:06:22 UTC by Wendy

NEW FEATURE

.Text objects rendering order can now be set manually

BUG FIXES:

.level music did not restart after pressing Pause

.waypoint rotation interpolation could be wrong (regression)

.with big enemies the weapon editor preview could be black

.going back from the particle editor broke the item particle system played during spawn

.wrong High scores screen for 3:4 ratio games (regression)