Nightmare: Les Origines update for 22 February 2023

Update 3.0.1b

Ajout d'une fonctionnalité pour afficher/Cacher l'HUD
Correction d'un bug avec les permissions dév
Correction d'un crash qui survenait a la suite d'une mort du joueur

Changed files in this update

Nightmare: Les Origines Content Depot 1725131
