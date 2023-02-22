Ajout d'une fonctionnalité pour afficher/Cacher l'HUD
Correction d'un bug avec les permissions dév
Correction d'un crash qui survenait a la suite d'une mort du joueur
Nightmare: Les Origines update for 22 February 2023
Update 3.0.1b
