Citywars Tower Defense update for 22 February 2023

Ragdoll Physic System Pushing Character Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10610629

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Respawning after a server restart had a random chance of having any object attached to you keeping its collider. Resulting in your character being pushed by its own attached object.

