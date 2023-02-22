 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 22 February 2023

Build 103 ; SubBuild 2023.2.22

Changes :

  • Animation : the racket is less low (or high) when a low (or high) ball is too far from the player, so the reach movement looks more natural

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : the player's feet could be above the ground when striking the ball while moving
  • AI : the CPU returner had too good skills when facing a CPU server (instead of a human server)
  • Match replay : if the user changed the service buttons during his serve preparation, the match replay could desync
  • CPU vs CPU : the Coaching strategy could fail to reload when continuing a saved match, leading to 50% Energy Spending & everything else at 0% (I'm not sure 100% sure it's fixed in all cases :fear: )

