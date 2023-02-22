Build 103 ; SubBuild 2023.2.22

Changes :
- Animation : the racket is less low (or high) when a low (or high) ball is too far from the player, so the reach movement looks more natural
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : the player's feet could be above the ground when striking the ball while moving
- AI : the CPU returner had too good skills when facing a CPU server (instead of a human server)
- Match replay : if the user changed the service buttons during his serve preparation, the match replay could desync
- CPU vs CPU : the Coaching strategy could fail to reload when continuing a saved match, leading to 50% Energy Spending & everything else at 0% (I'm not sure 100% sure it's fixed in all cases :fear: )
