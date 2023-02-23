Hey everyone!

The Last Werewolf is now available to play. In this initial release, Chapter One is available to play through while experiencing multiple paths, with two major endings to experience.

Chapter one will be acting as an introduction to the main character, the mechanics, and the narrative structure aka their day-to-day investigations.

I’m super excited (and honestly super nervous) to bring you all onto the development journey of this interactive narrative, mystery game. This is the main reason why I chose to take this game into early access, in order to share my development process with others as it happens.

I encourage everyone to join the discussion boards and let me know their thoughts, what you’d love to see, and what you feel isn’t working for you. You can join in via discord or the Steam discussion board.

I’ll quickly outline a few things that you may want to know:

Achievements

This will likely be the number one question for many. Will there be achievements? Yes, there will be achievements. They’re in the process of being created. I’m just holding back a little for an ideal time to release them.

Next Planned Minor Update: March 2023

There is a minor update planned in March that will aim to improve the user interface, audio, and deepen the narrative (eg: access to Lachie’s diary).

Next Planned Major Update: Aug/Sep 2023

The next major update, The Drunken Witness, is scheduled for August/September. This chapter will be bringing vampires into the mix, plus a new mechanic that you’ll see at the end of case one.

Bug Fixes: As needed

If a bug is found, please let me know and I’ll fix it as soon as I can. Keep in mind that a bug can either take me two minutes to fix or a few weeks. As I work a regular job on the side, there may be a slight delay in getting the fixes out. But I will keep everyone in the loop of what’s happening via the discussion board, discord, and announcements.

While I don’t expect issues, these things happen in Early Access, especially early in release. I‘ve tried my best to catch them all, but there's always some that can slip through. If you happen to come across one, please aim to give me as much info on the bug as you can, such as day, location, interaction, and inventory. Even a screenshot can help locate the problem.

Mature Content Description

The Last Werewolf contains content that may be triggering for some players. Lachie is a twenty-something woman who is starting her journey of self-discovery. This journey is about exploring her internal struggles to regain control of herself. For her story, the topic of mental health/illness is explored via herself and those around her. This includes discussions around daily struggles, stigma, sensationalism, identity, addiction, self-harm, suicide, and grief.

Other topics explored are: Discussion around death and the afterlife; Heated confrontations with implied mild violence; Betrayal.

While some of these topics are not covered in Chapter One, they will be covered in Chapter Two.