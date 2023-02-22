 Skip to content

Inward update for 22 February 2023

Patch 0.4458

Patch 0.4458 · Build 10610430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

A new day and a new patch :)

Fixes an issue where some of you were unable to unlock the meditations after your first session.

Thanks,
Krish

