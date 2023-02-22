Update 2.9.78 - Campaign Chapter 06 & Research Tree

- Campaign: Chapter 06 added. The latest on Agent Johnson and his mission to find his family!
- Tech Tree: the tech tree is now fully accessible in-game and allows to research all other tech. It can optionally be disabled and optionally be set to start with no advanced tech at all.
- Added "Research Center": produces research points to advance the tech tree.
- Added "Tech Snatcher": can steal tech from enemy units.
- Commando Robot: new Commando Robot that shoots "Photon Bolts". The other robot is still buildable by ELC and shoots Rockets.
- Control Allied & Enemy Units: fun mode "Map Control" added where you are able to control all the troops on the map, including enemy units!
- King of the Hill (Goal): improved rendering of enemy timer when the structure is under enemy control.
- Ancient: they can now also build shielded harvesters and shielded uranium miners.
- AI: now able to perform research also including construction of research centers.
- Balancing: Dogs have slightly weaker melee attack.
- Balancing: Helicopters with slightly stronger defense against missile attacks.
- Balancing: Fluffy, the dog, can now detect cloaked units when in vicinity.
- Balancing: Ancients can now also access orbital nukes.
- Balancing: Tech tree adjusted so it makes more sense in regards to research available.
- UI: improved by removing buttons with 'x' so it looks less cluttered.
- UI: joining a game now allows selecting the faction color also!
- UI: generic faction names updated (without color in the name, as the color is now selectable).
- UI: hiding time of day, solar flare and wind information on narrow screens (to remove clutter).
- UI: minor update for rankings table coloring.
- UI: map filter allowing to search locally installed map scenarios by number of players, teams and if balanced or not.
- Editor: dropdown for rotation & clicking the right-mouse button to change orientation are now synced (for clarity).
- Editor: option to edit multiple objects at once (modding).
- Graphics: Outline shader for when troops are hidden behind trees/structures. Must enable full level of details to view it!
- Graphics: Civilian Jeep graphics updated.
- Graphics: Civilian Speedboat graphics updated.
- Graphics: Agent Johnson graphics updated.
- Graphics: Wife, Logan and Penelope graphics updated.
- Graphics: Fluffy graphics updated.
- Graphics: Laborer graphics updated.
- Graphics: Nurse graphics updated.
- Graphics: Militia graphics updated.
- Graphics: icon for "No Driver" updated (minor).
- Graphics: '66' correctly rendered in dialogue when flipped.
- Graphics: cleaned up artifacts for willow tree.
- Graphics: CH01 comic slide 1.19 cave exit graphic updated.
- Modding: IMPORTANT -- please update your existing maps, so the new generic faction icons still work (not showing with new version anymore).
- Modding: Research needs to be enabled for each scenario separately for existing maps (given they need to be updated first!).
- Modding: "setup.hjson" renamed to "style.hjson" (also, the element is called "style" (not "setup") anymore!
- Modding: renamed element "tone" to "hear" (less ambiguous).
- Modding: option to compare (or not compare) altitude for proximity trigger.
- Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
- Achievements: added to Android & iOS.
- Game Listing: the spectators/watch panel has now a [List All...] button that lists all the games in the system across all the servers.
- Steam Browser: now disabled and the game uses a regular browser to open link (some stuff just doesn't work right with the Steam browser).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: minor spelling fixes.
- Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
- Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
- Maintenance: Droid updated the use app bundles (*.aab).
- Maintenance: build system updated to gradle 7.6 (from 6.9.2).
- Bugfix: Matter & Uranium Fabricators hat wrong 3D-ordering for lit doors.
- Bugfix: Status Bar icon didn't work due to missing library include.
- Bugfix: killing Logan doesn't trigger "Player Eliminated" anymore in CH05/M03.
- Bugfix: editing an object (e.g. wood stack) doesn't reset its current orientation.
- Bugfix: properly updating the faction dropdown on the multiplayer join-screen (when the current selection was taken).
- Bugfix: preventing players to join another player's faction during LAN games.
- Bugfix: flexible resizing for fixed UI elements via "GUISizeFixFlex" didn't always work properly (wrong initialization).
- Bugfix: approving (or rejecting) a large number of transactions could result in a network timeout because it took too long.
- Bugfix: bugfix for certain HTTP calls having GET/POST and Content-Type wrongly defined.
- Bugfix: path-finder was initialized to late potentially causing sync-issues between client and server.
- Bugfix: improper screen context size when application exited fullscreen mode via outside call (not from within game).
- Bugfix Crashes: displaying movement info for static object.
- Bugfix Crashes: displaying strength/HP of an object.
- Bugfix Crashes: missing graphics e.g. in modding could produce crashes due to font methods being called outside the render thread.
- Bugfix Crashes: when viewing (but not joining) a game when not logged in.
- Bugfix Crashes: 'Rot' class wasn't properly initialized (on iOS and potentially other platforms).
- Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.
Changed files in this update