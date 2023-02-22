 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retro Commander update for 22 February 2023

Update 2.9.78 - Campaign Chapter 06 & Research Tree

Share · View all patches · Build 10610330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Campaign: Chapter 06 added. The latest on Agent Johnson and his mission to find his family!
  • Tech Tree: the tech tree is now fully accessible in-game and allows to research all other tech. It can optionally be disabled and optionally be set to start with no advanced tech at all.
  • Added "Research Center": produces research points to advance the tech tree.
  • Added "Tech Snatcher": can steal tech from enemy units.
  • Commando Robot: new Commando Robot that shoots "Photon Bolts". The other robot is still buildable by ELC and shoots Rockets.
  • Control Allied & Enemy Units: fun mode "Map Control" added where you are able to control all the troops on the map, including enemy units!
  • King of the Hill (Goal): improved rendering of enemy timer when the structure is under enemy control.
  • Ancient: they can now also build shielded harvesters and shielded uranium miners.
  • AI: now able to perform research also including construction of research centers.
  • Balancing: Dogs have slightly weaker melee attack.
  • Balancing: Helicopters with slightly stronger defense against missile attacks.
  • Balancing: Fluffy, the dog, can now detect cloaked units when in vicinity.
  • Balancing: Ancients can now also access orbital nukes.
  • Balancing: Tech tree adjusted so it makes more sense in regards to research available.
  • UI: improved by removing buttons with 'x' so it looks less cluttered.
  • UI: joining a game now allows selecting the faction color also!
  • UI: generic faction names updated (without color in the name, as the color is now selectable).
  • UI: hiding time of day, solar flare and wind information on narrow screens (to remove clutter).
  • UI: minor update for rankings table coloring.
  • UI: map filter allowing to search locally installed map scenarios by number of players, teams and if balanced or not.
  • Editor: dropdown for rotation & clicking the right-mouse button to change orientation are now synced (for clarity).
  • Editor: option to edit multiple objects at once (modding).
  • Graphics: Outline shader for when troops are hidden behind trees/structures. Must enable full level of details to view it!
  • Graphics: Civilian Jeep graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Civilian Speedboat graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Agent Johnson graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Wife, Logan and Penelope graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Fluffy graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Laborer graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Nurse graphics updated.
  • Graphics: Militia graphics updated.
  • Graphics: icon for "No Driver" updated (minor).
  • Graphics: '66' correctly rendered in dialogue when flipped.
  • Graphics: cleaned up artifacts for willow tree.
  • Graphics: CH01 comic slide 1.19 cave exit graphic updated.
  • Modding: IMPORTANT -- please update your existing maps, so the new generic faction icons still work (not showing with new version anymore).
  • Modding: Research needs to be enabled for each scenario separately for existing maps (given they need to be updated first!).
  • Modding: "setup.hjson" renamed to "style.hjson" (also, the element is called "style" (not "setup") anymore!
  • Modding: renamed element "tone" to "hear" (less ambiguous).
  • Modding: option to compare (or not compare) altitude for proximity trigger.
  • Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
  • Achievements: added to Android & iOS.
  • Game Listing: the spectators/watch panel has now a [List All...] button that lists all the games in the system across all the servers.
  • Steam Browser: now disabled and the game uses a regular browser to open link (some stuff just doesn't work right with the Steam browser).
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Language: minor spelling fixes.
  • Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
  • Maintenance: betting setup option also removed from events setup (moderator function).
  • Maintenance: Droid updated the use app bundles (*.aab).
  • Maintenance: build system updated to gradle 7.6 (from 6.9.2).
  • Bugfix: Matter & Uranium Fabricators hat wrong 3D-ordering for lit doors.
  • Bugfix: Status Bar icon didn't work due to missing library include.
  • Bugfix: killing Logan doesn't trigger "Player Eliminated" anymore in CH05/M03.
  • Bugfix: editing an object (e.g. wood stack) doesn't reset its current orientation.
  • Bugfix: properly updating the faction dropdown on the multiplayer join-screen (when the current selection was taken).
  • Bugfix: preventing players to join another player's faction during LAN games.
  • Bugfix: flexible resizing for fixed UI elements via "GUISizeFixFlex" didn't always work properly (wrong initialization).
  • Bugfix: approving (or rejecting) a large number of transactions could result in a network timeout because it took too long.
  • Bugfix: bugfix for certain HTTP calls having GET/POST and Content-Type wrongly defined.
  • Bugfix: path-finder was initialized to late potentially causing sync-issues between client and server.
  • Bugfix: improper screen context size when application exited fullscreen mode via outside call (not from within game).
  • Bugfix Crashes: displaying movement info for static object.
  • Bugfix Crashes: displaying strength/HP of an object.
  • Bugfix Crashes: missing graphics e.g. in modding could produce crashes due to font methods being called outside the render thread.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when viewing (but not joining) a game when not logged in.
  • Bugfix Crashes: 'Rot' class wasn't properly initialized (on iOS and potentially other platforms).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.

Changed files in this update

Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link