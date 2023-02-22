1.2.0 - New Leaderboards, Steam Overlay

This update makes a significant change to the Minesweeper Ultimate leaderboards.

Leaderboards now consider milliseconds as well as whole seconds.

This is to make the leaderboards more competitive.

The in-game clock has also been updated to display milliseconds.

I have also added functionality so that the Steam overlay can be shown in-game.

Press your usual key combination (typically SHIFT + TAB) to toggle the overlay.

These changes should work the same for all users.

Please let me know if there are any problems!