 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minesweeper Ultimate update for 22 February 2023

1.2.0 - New Leaderboards, Steam Overlay

Share · View all patches · Build 10610115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update makes a significant change to the Minesweeper Ultimate leaderboards.
Leaderboards now consider milliseconds as well as whole seconds.
This is to make the leaderboards more competitive.
The in-game clock has also been updated to display milliseconds.

I have also added functionality so that the Steam overlay can be shown in-game.
Press your usual key combination (typically SHIFT + TAB) to toggle the overlay.

These changes should work the same for all users.
Please let me know if there are any problems!

Changed files in this update

Minesweeper Ultimate Content Depot 1736631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link