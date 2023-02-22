SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.033.61444

Hey hey everyone, middle of the week a perfect time for a hotfix!
- Fixed the bug where you would not get foot abrasions when wearing destroyed footwear.
- Fixed the bug where you would not get hand abrasions when wearing destroyed gloves.
- Fixed the bug where it was possible to climb on bike riders.
- Fixed the issue related with car jacks that caused crashes.
- Possible fix for an issue that caused connection lost on slower network connections.
- Hand abrasion gain lowered by 25%.
Changed files in this update