 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 22 February 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.033.61444

Share · View all patches · Build 10610104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey hey everyone, middle of the week a perfect time for a hotfix!

  • Fixed the bug where you would not get foot abrasions when wearing destroyed footwear.
  • Fixed the bug where you would not get hand abrasions when wearing destroyed gloves.
  • Fixed the bug where it was possible to climb on bike riders.
  • Fixed the issue related with car jacks that caused crashes.
  • Possible fix for an issue that caused connection lost on slower network connections.

  • Hand abrasion gain lowered by 25%.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link