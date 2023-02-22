 Skip to content

Dragon Spear update for 22 February 2023

Update on major changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10610085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Network play will be changed to single player mode. Players will fight raid bosses together using the heroes created within their accounts.
  2. Hard mode has been added to adventure mode.
  3. The existing item composition and item drop areas will be changed.
  4. The abilities and skills of heroes will be improved.
  5. The AI level of nightmares will be slightly reduced.
  6. Skill usage can be cancelled by using basic attacks. Quick action is required.

