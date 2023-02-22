Update on major changes

Please make sure to read the description.
- Network play will be changed to single player mode. Players will fight raid bosses together using the heroes created within their accounts.
- Hard mode has been added to adventure mode.
- The existing item composition and item drop areas will be changed.
- The abilities and skills of heroes will be improved.
- The AI level of nightmares will be slightly reduced.
- Skill usage can be cancelled by using basic attacks. Quick action is required.
Changed files in this update