Thanks for all your reports, this is of immensive help hunting down those bugs! Update 0.9.0.5 increases the display amount of the leaderboards, improved trap and enemy projectile visibility, enemies now don't spawn on top of your current player position and plenty of further fixes and improvements.

New Features

Increased Leaderboard Ranking Display Amount

Since the first leaderboards already have more than 100 player entries the current leaderboard display limit of 100 has been raised to 300 to show the positions of all current players. We will test this change as we approach the 300 entries if this is causing some issues down the line. If not we will keep increasing the limit to display everyone's ranking.

A new error message has been added to the stats window when corrupt player stats have been uploaded instead of crashing the game.

Menu navigation with left thumb stick on gamepad

You can now use the left thumbstick on gamepad to navigate menues.

Improvements

Updated forest visual light effects

Traps and projectiles from ice traps in the frozen lands are now coloured red to make them better visible

Fire creature projectiles in the caves now have a more intense glow to make them stand out more

Improved German translation

Bugfixes:

Fixed a huge bug which caused enemies to spawn on your current player position.

Fixed enemies spawning outside of Aeodra map

Enemies should now never spawn within a certain margin around you

Fixed miss placed ice trap in the frozen lands for difficulty tier 3

Fixed trembling ground not able to trigger some melee on hit effects (like Double Hit)

Removed duplicate achievement survive level 20 with max level 5

Fixed missing enemy outline for antlered beast in the caves

Fixed wrong unlock description for Hammer Weapon, needs increased AoE size of 2.0 (wrong description stated AoE size of 1.75)

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

