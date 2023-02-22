Update 1.1

This is another update focusing on QoL improvements and bug fixes. Thank you to everyone who told us about bugs on Twitter, Discord, and in the Steam forums. And thank you for being patient whilst I fixed them.
Here's a list of everything that's changed in this version:
- Added support for gamepad d-pad buttons for movement.
- Fixed a bug that was resetting redefined keys when starting a new game.
- Fixed a bug where inventory slots would just disappear!
- Improved loading and saving of games. Better indication of when it's been successful.
- Running the game will auto-resume from a previous save point, if there is one, otherwise it'll start a new game.
- Added missing hint dialogue in the greenhouse.
- Improved the interactions with the vines and the bird.
Changed files in this update