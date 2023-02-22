 Skip to content

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 22 February 2023

Patch 2.1.046 Main menu update

We have updated the design of the main menu and changed the icon of the app.

Huge thanks to Rozmy for these new assets!

Changed files in this update

