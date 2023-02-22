Patch 2.1.046 Main menu update

We have updated the design of the main menu and changed the icon of the app.
Huge thanks to Rozmy for these new assets!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We have updated the design of the main menu and changed the icon of the app.
Huge thanks to Rozmy for these new assets!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update