Updates for February 22

Hey everyone! I made a quick few fixes to the game. There was a bug making my Sneak enemies T-Pose in the water which someone caught recently, so I fixed that. I wanted to do the auto save too but since from the start I had a single manual save system it would have corrupted your files if I was to change it.

I also fixed the inventory tool tip, which is basically when you hover over an item to see information on it. I noticed the bug while doing some work on my inventory system.

There is one last bug that I hope I fixed. I can't tell you it because only a few people found it, and if I didn't actually fix it you could potentially break the game! Sheesh! I guess I already knew game dev is hard.

I think that's all I got for you, folks! Looks like I'm getting mostly positive reviews on my first game ever, and I thank everyone who has supported it! I'll keep working on it and will announce a brand new second game eventually. Stay tuned!

-Prescott