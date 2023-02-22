 Skip to content

Sally Can't Sleep update for 22 February 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 10610012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added various checkpoints around levels.
-Added alternate ladder route to stairwell room in Sewer Temple.
-Removed collision on some fans in Sewer Temple
-Fixed broken killfloor on Skyset and Plumbah.
-Removed water volume in Pipedream fan room.
-Changed some challenge names to make them clearer.
-Lowered exit in Ball Ocean.
-Made climbable wall in Ball Trench more obvious.
-Removed level warp on section of final level so that you can't turn back.
-Temporarily removed 240 and uncapped framerate options, due to multiple framerate dependancy bugs.
-An endgame flag now resets when you return to main menu, preventing you from quitting out after a certain point and using it to skip a section of the ending.
-FOV shift is now clamped to 165, and has a slower interpolation, easing large bursts of speed suddenly switching to absurdly high FOV.
-FOV shift now resets properly when you return to normal speed.
-Fixed being able to cheat death with the marble.

