Patch Update 0.86

Share · View all patches · Build 10609898 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

More Soundtracks for different screens.

Machine Automatically stops when salable. Saving many kgs.

Game save system update.

Bug fixes :

Game freezing in Loading screen when load game.

Deliver orders in Level 1

Crowd animation issues

Smaller Machine install button

FF selection is saved through next days

Shed1 visibility issues

Facility Callup UI

Typo in dialog

Arrow position bug after schedule picking

Typewriter effect

logo update

Character Fade in cutscene

Process chart position bug

facility loading bug

Average star removed from sandbox

Blending facility bug

Kgs bug in leaf inspector

Typo in chemicals Isoprene

Tea house locking when selecting machines

Lower target amounts in Level 1