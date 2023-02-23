Patch Update 0.86

More Soundtracks for different screens.
Machine Automatically stops when salable. Saving many kgs.
Game save system update.
Bug fixes :
Game freezing in Loading screen when load game.
Deliver orders in Level 1
Crowd animation issues
Smaller Machine install button
FF selection is saved through next days
Shed1 visibility issues
Facility Callup UI
Typo in dialog
Arrow position bug after schedule picking
Typewriter effect
logo update
Character Fade in cutscene
Process chart position bug
facility loading bug
Average star removed from sandbox
Blending facility bug
Kgs bug in leaf inspector
Typo in chemicals Isoprene
Tea house locking when selecting machines
Lower target amounts in Level 1
Changed files in this update