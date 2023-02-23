 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 23 February 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 23rd, 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 23rd, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized the ship speed of the flagship after entering the battle to prevent the ship from rushing out of the battle area due to excessive speed.
Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, ships can't be controlled after entering combat
Fixed the problem that the check box of the select all goods function was displayed incorrectly in some cases.
Fixed shipyard list refresh problem which caused duplicated ships.
Fixed an issue where ESC could not be used to exit the interface under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue where the middle mouse button could not be used to select all contract task goods.

