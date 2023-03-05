Dark Prospect 1.0 released 🎉

After more than 2.5 years in Early Access and more than 25 updates, I'm releasing version 1.0 of Dark Prospect today. Originally I planned to leave EA after 1.5 years, but the community had so many great ideas that the implementation took a little bit longer.

1.0 what does that mean?

First of all it doesn't mean that the development ends, but that Dark Prospect is now in a stable state with all features and polishing done and I want to show it to a wider mass of players. There will still be new features and of course bug fixes (hopefully there will be few needed).

To give you a small overview of what has happened in the last years, here are the most important features:

3 new maps

2 new spells for RTS

FPS bots (that was a big one)

2 new RTS unit

new monster models and abilities

RTS/FPS loadout

progress system / perks for RTS and FPS

in-game voice chat

private server / custom settings

and many many more smaller features and balancing

With version 1.0 I have added many more localizations including:

English

German

Spanish

Portuguese

Korean

Simplified Chinese

To celebrate, there's also a big discount, so grab your friends and get playing.

I would also like to thank my great community, which has supported me with many great ideas and with finding bugs. Also the many fun rounds we played together were always something special.

Thank you for supporting me in this adventure.

Michael - Cashcowgames