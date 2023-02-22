 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nebuchadnezzar update for 22 February 2023

Update 1.4.6 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10609834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, rulers of Mesopotamia!

Update 1.4.6 (22.2.2023) is now live.

1.4.6 (22.2.2023)

  • fixed possible crash in warehouses related mods
  • added build menu shrine tooltip with god bonus
  • added build menu barracks tooltip
  • added festival ambient sound
  • copy+/cut+ now preserves also stopped status for work buildings
  • fixed minor visual incorrectness in some Sargon DLC mission preview images
  • various localization fixes and improvements (mainly Spanish)

Don’t forget to reach us on Facebook, Twitter,
Reddit, Instagram, and join our Discord server!

Till next time!

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 1157221
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot Depot 1157222
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1157223
  • Loading history…
Depot 2199200
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link