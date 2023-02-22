Update 1.4.6 Now Live!

Greetings, rulers of Mesopotamia!
Update 1.4.6 (22.2.2023) is now live.
1.4.6 (22.2.2023)
- fixed possible crash in warehouses related mods
- added build menu shrine tooltip with god bonus
- added build menu barracks tooltip
- added festival ambient sound
- copy+/cut+ now preserves also stopped status for work buildings
- fixed minor visual incorrectness in some Sargon DLC mission preview images
- various localization fixes and improvements (mainly Spanish)
