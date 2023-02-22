 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metro Mover update for 22 February 2023

Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10609816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just fixed the following things:

  • SG5000 power stick stuck.
  • NY3000 train direction change not working.
  • Waiting placement of riders at Flex Street station.
  • Points for safe door closing even if not on an timetable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2066541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link