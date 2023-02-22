[Complete] February 22, 2023 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10609581 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 10:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/41gczes



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3kkptYg



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3YSOw3B



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3l3ZHHu

Golden Dragon Statue + Treasure Keys Sets Bundle

Now Available: Golden Dragon Statue + Treasure Keys Sets !

Get yours now !

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

[Hourly Giveaway]

Turkey Dish~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.