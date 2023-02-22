 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luminary update for 22 February 2023

[Complete] February 22, 2023 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 10609581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/41gczes

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3kkptYg

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3YSOw3B

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3l3ZHHu

Golden Dragon Statue + Treasure Keys Sets Bundle

Now Available: Golden Dragon Statue + Treasure Keys Sets !
Get yours now !

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

[Hourly Giveaway]
Turkey Dish~

Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

Changed files in this update

LuminaryEnglish Depot 1685531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link