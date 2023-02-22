The speed of the mummies now varies with the level of difficulty.
The long press time required to trigger a flash has been reduced.
UnknownPyramid update for 22 February 2023
ver1.0.2 Adjustment of difficulty level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The speed of the mummies now varies with the level of difficulty.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update