2/22 Update

Yami RPG Editor update for 22 February 2023

New Editor Document (English/Chinese)

● If the system scaling is not 100%, the window will be automatically resized when starting the game in window mode

Fix bugs:

● For some AMD graphics cards, the mouse movement is reversed when starting the game in full screen, and even the computer crashes.
● When calling <Load Scene> command, there may be an error if "Transfer Player" is not selected.
● Textbox elements can be typed even if they are hidden
● Layout may be miscalculated when a window element is nested with another window element

