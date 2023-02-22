2/22 Update

New Editor Document (English/Chinese)

● If the system scaling is not 100%, the window will be automatically resized when starting the game in window mode

Fix bugs:

● For some AMD graphics cards, the mouse movement is reversed when starting the game in full screen, and even the computer crashes.

● When calling <Load Scene> command, there may be an error if "Transfer Player" is not selected.

● Textbox elements can be typed even if they are hidden

● Layout may be miscalculated when a window element is nested with another window element