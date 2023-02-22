 Skip to content

Neotrie VR update for 22 February 2023

Version 4.3.6. Important corrections

Important bug fixed: using tools and hand actions.
Fixed bug on copy tool.
Fixed bug on calculus of volumes.
Fixed bug on label tool.
Fixed bug on scaling objects with both hands.
Added restrictions on scaling of figures in the axis of coordinates (advanced).

