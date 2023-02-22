 Skip to content

Research Story update for 22 February 2023

Hotfix v0.1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Rare crash that could happen when entering a farm with crops present.
  • Fixed: Getting quest rewards multiple times for the same quest.
  • Fixed: Crashes related to planting seeds and loading save files on farm.
  • Fixed a crash that happens when using fertiliser on tilled ground.
  • Fixed a bug for players with 3440x1440 resolutions that leads to inaccessible Violet Archive shelf UI.

