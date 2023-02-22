Added an additional target check when trying to shoot crab/centipede bosses
Added clarification about armor reduction in the manual for the red weapon type
Improved description of damage types in the manual
Added mention of friendly fire in missile descriptions
Added armor menu description to the manual
Updated armor menu texture
Reworked the pilots' section in the manual
Updated outdated pilot's diehard talent description
Fixed a minor mistake in the description of the tutorial pop-up about battle controls
Fixed loading the last characters from the keyboard when starting to rename a pilot
Fixed being able to change the names of several pilots at the same time
Added clarification about how the evasion work to the manual
Added clarification about the blue wire in power circuits to the manual
Added clarification about the power and radius of the energy shield and its dependence on free energy to the manual
Fixed inconsistencies in the name of mech hit points in different places
Added calculation of the hit points debuff to the hit points parameter on the construction table
Fixed incorrect display of the hit points debuff in the repair menu
Increased the frequency of updating the inscription about the influence of district 56 on the speed of components production
Added mention of district 23 to the text about passive income
Increased daily income by 10%
Increased the starting amount of resources by 10%
Added flashing notification about the low amount of city components
Changed the text color of special functions of districts
Changed the type of display of district stats, showing stats after the upgrade
Changed the color of the mentioning district 62 in the send squad window
Added more description of the city interface to the manual
Repeated the mention of how to finish the mission in the manual
Added display of the reactor system operation order
Changed the display of the reactor's system parameter to show that it has only one direction
Fixed incorrect values in the display of internal calculations of the fusion reactor system
Changed the button to call the manual
Fixed quick access notes not appearing when entering the hangar from the engineering
Added description about the map card to the manual
Added the display of the influence of the evasion module in the mech weight menu
Fixed enemy artillery animation playing while paused
Added smoke effect when enemy artillery falls
Fixed snakehead beam aiming while paused
Updated force field texture and animation
Fixed bug with being able to fast clear red cells in the labyrinths
Added melee shooting with a trigger rate based on the pilot's reaction
If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.
Changed files in this update