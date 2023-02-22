Added an additional target check when trying to shoot crab/centipede bosses

Added clarification about armor reduction in the manual for the red weapon type

Improved description of damage types in the manual

Added mention of friendly fire in missile descriptions

Added armor menu description to the manual

Updated armor menu texture

Reworked the pilots' section in the manual

Updated outdated pilot's diehard talent description

Fixed a minor mistake in the description of the tutorial pop-up about battle controls

Fixed loading the last characters from the keyboard when starting to rename a pilot

Fixed being able to change the names of several pilots at the same time

Added clarification about how the evasion work to the manual

Added clarification about the blue wire in power circuits to the manual

Added clarification about the power and radius of the energy shield and its dependence on free energy to the manual

Fixed inconsistencies in the name of mech hit points in different places

Added calculation of the hit points debuff to the hit points parameter on the construction table

Fixed incorrect display of the hit points debuff in the repair menu

Increased the frequency of updating the inscription about the influence of district 56 on the speed of components production

Added mention of district 23 to the text about passive income

Increased daily income by 10%

Increased the starting amount of resources by 10%

Added flashing notification about the low amount of city components

Changed the text color of special functions of districts

Changed the type of display of district stats, showing stats after the upgrade

Changed the color of the mentioning district 62 in the send squad window

Added more description of the city interface to the manual

Repeated the mention of how to finish the mission in the manual

Added display of the reactor system operation order

Changed the display of the reactor's system parameter to show that it has only one direction

Fixed incorrect values in the display of internal calculations of the fusion reactor system

Changed the button to call the manual

Fixed quick access notes not appearing when entering the hangar from the engineering

Added description about the map card to the manual

Added the display of the influence of the evasion module in the mech weight menu

Fixed enemy artillery animation playing while paused

Added smoke effect when enemy artillery falls

Fixed snakehead beam aiming while paused

Updated force field texture and animation

Fixed bug with being able to fast clear red cells in the labyrinths

Added melee shooting with a trigger rate based on the pilot's reaction

If your saves are not working correctly or something is broken, use oneversionback branch.